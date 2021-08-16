SpartanNash (SPTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

