SPC Financial Inc. Buys 41 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NFLX stock opened at $515.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.