SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $129.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

