SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $208.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $208.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.