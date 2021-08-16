SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.74. 30,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

