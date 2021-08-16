SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

SPTS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $30.65. 6,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,805. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66.

