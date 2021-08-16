SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $497.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,614. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.