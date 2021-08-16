Spectrecoin Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00064763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00298280 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00040866 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.