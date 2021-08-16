Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce $239.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.15 million. Spire posted sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Spire by 3,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $37,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Spire by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SR opened at $72.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.51. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

