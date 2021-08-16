Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

SPOT traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.38. 18,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.63 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

