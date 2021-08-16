Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 161.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $2.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.19. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

