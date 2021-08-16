Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $174,000 Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Diana Shipping worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

DSX opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Diana Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $393.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Diana Shipping Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.