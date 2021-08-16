Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.36% of Net Element at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Net Element during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Net Element by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Net Element by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 99,152 shares during the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NETE opened at $11.16 on Monday. Net Element, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.79 million for the quarter. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

