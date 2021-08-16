Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGEN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 2,090.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 477,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compugen by 37.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 446,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $3,477,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 207.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 259,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 118.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 178,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $6.46 on Monday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

