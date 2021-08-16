Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $11.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.24 million, a PE ratio of 139.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.