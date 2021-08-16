St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STJPF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.71. 2,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,328. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.90.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

