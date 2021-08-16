STAG Industrial, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Capital One Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

