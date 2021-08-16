Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $755.00

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 755 ($9.86) and last traded at GBX 752.96 ($9.84), with a volume of 102379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755 ($9.86).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 705.43. The company has a market cap of £740.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

In related news, insider Alexa Henderson acquired 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

