State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $18,069,000. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $5,812,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 84.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 243,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Aegis boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

NYSE UMH opened at $23.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.