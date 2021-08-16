State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of CPLG opened at $14.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $822.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.99. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CorePoint Lodging Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.