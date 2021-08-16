State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. CWM LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

TRN opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

