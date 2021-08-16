State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,970 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 42.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Greif were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 18.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 31.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth $365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 69.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth $474,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $63.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

