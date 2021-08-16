State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC opened at $39.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

