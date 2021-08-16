State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $90.79 on Monday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

