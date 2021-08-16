State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,680,000 after buying an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,615,000 after buying an additional 129,527 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $434.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $434.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

