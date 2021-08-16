State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

