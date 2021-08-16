Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,405 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.74. 58,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.21. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.