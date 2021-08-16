SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading 1% Higher This Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $58,775.90 and approximately $5.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.27 or 0.01041223 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

