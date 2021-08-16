Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 21,627 Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunome alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Lefenfeld purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,405.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,302.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,435 shares of company stock worth $229,390 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Immunome Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.