Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $2,851,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 5.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 10.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Infosys by 7.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

