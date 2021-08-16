Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

NYSE:OGN opened at $34.21 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

