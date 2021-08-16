Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 952 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 952 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cigna by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $210.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.70. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.