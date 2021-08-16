Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,895,000. Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,928,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 368,040 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,532,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,523,000.

Shares of VT opened at $105.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $105.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

