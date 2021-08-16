Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.