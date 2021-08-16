Stifel Nicolaus Raises Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$64.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$64.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRRPF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.39.

FRRPF stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

