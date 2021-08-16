Stifel Nicolaus Raises Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$64.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$64.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRRPF. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.39.

FRRPF stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

