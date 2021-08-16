Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,089 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 833% compared to the typical daily volume of 224 call options.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,277,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,047 shares of company stock worth $2,319,538 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,801,000 after acquiring an additional 48,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,235. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.83.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

