Strategic Wealth Designers Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after buying an additional 461,610 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $292.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $292.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

