Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Studio City International by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Studio City International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,902,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Shares of MSC stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $9.50. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,479. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Studio City International has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.95.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.