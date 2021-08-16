SUKU (SUKU) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $356,274.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, SUKU has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $33.77 million and $356,274.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00908424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00107799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046671 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

