Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51.

Get Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma alerts:

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.