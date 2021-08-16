Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51.
About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
