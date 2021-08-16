Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,348 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

