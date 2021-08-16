Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,237,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 67.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 493,236 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $5,174,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SVC opened at $11.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.