Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$22.50 at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMMCF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

SMMCF stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

