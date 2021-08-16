Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of GIS opened at $59.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.