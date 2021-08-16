Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $886,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,785,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,618,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000.

AVUS opened at $76.29 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.39.

