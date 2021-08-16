Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $237.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

