Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 253 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

