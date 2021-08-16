Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of American Finance Trust worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFIN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFIN. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

