Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 303 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period.

SKYY stock opened at $106.27 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $74.42 and a 52-week high of $112.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.27.

