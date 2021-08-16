Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SDGCF remained flat at $$32.00 during trading on Monday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

