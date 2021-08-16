Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SDGCF remained flat at $$32.00 during trading on Monday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.